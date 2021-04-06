Jimmy Fallon Invites TikTok Dance Creators Following Backlash Over Addison Rae’s Performance

WENN/Instagram

In the new episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the TV host says he does ‘recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight.’

Jimmy Fallon has finally addressed backlash over Addison Rae‘s TikTok segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. Having found himself under fire after failing to credit creators for their viral dances on the video-sharing platform, he fixed his mistake by inviting them on his show.

“On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances. Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight,” the 46-year-old said in the Monday, April 5 episode of his night show. “So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.”

Jimmy went on to speak with the dance creators and watched them perform their dances. They included Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter (“Up”), Dorien Scott (“Corvette Corvette”), Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin (“Laffy Taffy”), Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl (“Blinding Lights”) and Keara Wilson (“Savage”).





Jimmy’s invitation came after Addison responded to the criticism one week earlier. “I think they were all credited in the original YouTube post, but it’s kind of hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much. I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together,” she said of the dance creators when speaking to TMZ.

When asked whether she has plans to “collaborate” with them, the TikTok star replied, “For sure. I mean, I think ever since the beginning that I’ve been talking about most of them, and um, definitely wanna collab with a lot of them.” She added, “So hopefully, once the world opens up, we can all meet up and so something together because they’d be so much fun. And they’re also talented. And I definitely don’t do them justice. They’re amazing.”

Addison and Jimmy landed in hot water over a segment called “Addison Rae Teaches Jimmy Eight TikTok Dances” in the Friday, March 26 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. In it, she performed some popular dances in accordance to cue cards that the comedian held.