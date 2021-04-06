Japan’s Renesas to shift production to Ehime from fire-hit chip plant: NHK By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp’s logo is seen a company conference in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp is set to shift some production to a factory in the southwestern prefecture of Ehime after a fire damaged a factory in northeast Japan, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.
Renesas has said it would take months to get the fire-hit factory back to normal, worsening a global shortage of semiconductors used in cars, smartphones and home appliances.
