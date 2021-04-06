Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.30% By Investing.com



Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.30%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 1.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.43% or 25.0 points to trade at 753.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Toho Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.56% or 115.0 points to end at 4600.0 and Ebara Corp. (T:) was up 2.47% or 120.0 points to 4970.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Suzuki Motor Corp. (T:), which fell 5.32% or 268.0 points to trade at 4773.0 at the close. Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) declined 3.80% or 33.0 points to end at 835.0 and Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. (T:) was down 3.66% or 165.0 points to 4340.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2905 to 702 and 138 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.43% or 25.0 to 753.0. Shares in Ebara Corp. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.47% or 120.0 to 4970.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.86 a new 3-months low.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 1.33% or 0.78 to $59.43 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.14% or 0.71 to hit $62.86 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.16% or 2.75 to trade at $1731.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.18% to 110.37, while EUR/JPY rose 0.16% to 130.33.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.685.