Japan not in talks with U.S. on possible Beijing Olympics boycott: government spokesman By Reuters

© Reuters. Japan’s new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is not in talks with the United States on a possible boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, top government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, said on Wednesday.
The United States on Tuesday said that it is looking to discuss with partners and allies on how to proceed with participation in the Beijing Olympics in a coordinated way, amid growing calls for a boycott of the Games over China’s human rights record.
