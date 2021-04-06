Irina Shayk Poses Seductively in Black Thong Jumpsuit

Instagram

Flaunting her enviable figure on social media, the former partner of Bradley Cooper posts a slew of jaw-dropping photos from the fitting for the Mugler’s Spring Summer 2021 virtual runway.

Irina Shayk would get nothing but envious eyes after striking seductive poses for the camera. After hitting the virtual runway of the Mugler’s Spring Summer 2021 show, the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model shared pictures of herself showing off her sexy figure in a black thong bodysuit.

“Fittingzzz,” the 35-year-old model wrote in an Instagram post she shared on Monday, April 5. Along with it, she offered four pictured of her striking saucy poses in front of a floor length mirror. In the images, she could be seen matching her bodysuit, which leaves nothing to the imagination, with black mask and a pair of black high heels.

During the virtual show itself, the Russian model caught attention for seemingly staging a stumble when hitting the catwalk. On Sunday, April 2, she shared on Instagram two clips of her graceful fall and brave recovery. In the caption, she noted, “And ….. She falls [smiling face with horns emoji] but gets up …MUGLER Spring Summer 2021.”

This was not the first time Irina treated fans to saucy images of herself. In February, the former girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo posed in her birthday suit, wearing nothing but than a 24-karat gold leaf lip treatment for a Mimi Luzon photoshoot.

Promoting the 24k Pure Gold Lip Treatment and an Epic Lush Lip Mask, she said of the products, “When I need my skin to look it’s best, Mimi is the only facialist I’d trust with my complexion. When creating our lip kit, we blended our shared love of all things gold with Mimi’s razor sharp skincare knowledge to formulate something truly special.”

Her modeling career aside, Irina is a mother to 3-year-old Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom she shares with ex-partner Bradley Cooper. The two dated from 2015 to 2019. Lea was born in 2017. Though they were no longer together, the pair remain on good terms as they co-parent Lea together.