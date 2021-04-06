India’s largest crypto exchange launches NFT marketplace after 2,000% token surge By Cointelegraph

Home Business India’s largest crypto exchange launches NFT marketplace after 2,000% token surge By...

India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, has launched a nonfungible token marketplace for the exchange of digital art, assets, intellectual property and more, reports India’s Economic Times.

The launch comes hot on the heels of a month when WazirX’s in-house exchange token, WRX, gained almost 2,000% in value, as its price jumped from $0.27 to $5.66. The exchange itself was subject to the same trajectory during the past six months, as visitors to its website increased by 631%, according to information publicly available browser tools.