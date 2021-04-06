Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra to launch stablecoin tool for banks By Cointelegraph

Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra to launch stablecoin tool for banks
Indian multinational technology firm Tech Mahindra is developing a new stablecoin service targeting banks and financial institutions.
The tech giant announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Dutch blockchain application incubator Quantoz to launch a “stablecoin-as-a-service” tool to reduce transaction costs and processing times.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.