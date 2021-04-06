Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra to launch stablecoin tool for banks By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Indian multinational technology firm Tech Mahindra is developing a new stablecoin service targeting banks and financial institutions.

The tech giant announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Dutch blockchain application incubator Quantoz to launch a “stablecoin-as-a-service” tool to reduce transaction costs and processing times.