Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Experiences Network Outage By CoinQuora

Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Experiences Network Outage
- WazirX exchange is working to restore their network outage.
- This is due to the heavy load that occurred via their system.
India’s crypto exchange WazirX is experiencing a network outage. As a result of this, WazirX’s CEO Nischal Shetty has tweeted that they are working very hard to bring their peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto services back to normal.
No matter how much you prepare for traffic, some system loads are crazy.
Wallet is safe, yes. The load on our systems are way too much. Scaling is taking longer. https://t.co/H5rklCILPm
— Nischal (WazirX) (@NischalShetty) April 4, 2021
