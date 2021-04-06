India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.31%, while the index gained 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 12.57% or 93.30 points to trade at 835.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) added 4.02% or 100.95 points to end at 2611.60 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 3.86% or 19.95 points to 537.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.31% or 4.95 points to trade at 209.20 at the close. Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 1.34% or 19.40 points to end at 1427.10 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.22% or 30.60 points to 2486.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 4.07% to 2612.65, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.88% to settle at 620.05 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.44% to close at 2407.55.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.29% to 209.25 in late trade, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.12% to settle at 677.85 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.09% to 927.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1006 to 644 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1604 rose and 1168 declined, while 182 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 12.57% or 93.30 to 835.55. Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.86% or 19.95 to 537.45.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.77% to 20.8400.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.21% or 3.55 to $1732.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.69% or 0.99 to hit $59.64 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.48% or 0.92 to trade at $63.07 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 73.460, while EUR/INR rose 0.21% to 86.7485.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.740.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

