India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.31%, while the index gained 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 12.57% or 93.30 points to trade at 835.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) added 4.02% or 100.95 points to end at 2611.60 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 3.86% or 19.95 points to 537.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.31% or 4.95 points to trade at 209.20 at the close. Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 1.34% or 19.40 points to end at 1427.10 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.22% or 30.60 points to 2486.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 4.07% to 2612.65, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.88% to settle at 620.05 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.44% to close at 2407.55.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.29% to 209.25 in late trade, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.12% to settle at 677.85 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.09% to 927.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1006 to 644 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1604 rose and 1168 declined, while 182 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 12.57% or 93.30 to 835.55. Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.86% or 19.95 to 537.45.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.77% to 20.8400.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.21% or 3.55 to $1732.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.69% or 0.99 to hit $59.64 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.48% or 0.92 to trade at $63.07 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 73.460, while EUR/INR rose 0.21% to 86.7485.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.740.