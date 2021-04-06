India health official says next four weeks ‘very, very critical’ in COVID-19 battle By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Healthcare worker collects COVID-19 test swab sample from man in New Delhi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s fight against COVID-19 over the next four weeks will be “very, very critical” as its faces a faster second surge in infections, senior government health official Vinod Kumar Paul said on Tuesday.
India’s daily infections passed the 100,000 mark for the first time on Monday, data from the health ministry showed. It recorded 96,982 new cases on Tuesday.
