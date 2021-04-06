IMF chief economist says rising U.S. debt level not a major concern By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath take questions at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The growth of U.S. debt due to massive coronavirus aid spending is not a major concern for the International Monetary Fund, but fiscal support should be well-targeted to get the best economic effect, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday.

Gopinath told a news conference that the United States’ ability to service its debt had improved because of lower interest rates, so “just the level of debt at this point is not something we’re flagging as a major concern.”

Gopinath said the latest $1.9 trillion U.S. rescue package had improved the IMF’s global growth outlook, and pushed the U.S. recovery a couple of months ahead of the euro area.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR