Iggy Azalea Vows to Stay Away From Creating OnlyFans Account

Stressing she has no plans to monetize her selfies, the ‘Sip It’ raptress argues that her joining the adult content site will ‘only f**k up the bag for people on there who really about that life.’

AceShowbiz –

Iggy Azalea will “never ever” create an OnlyFans account. The “Fancy” rapper is known for showing off her sensational figure on social media but she insists she has no plans to monetize her selfies.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, April 4, the star, 30, told her fans she would never appear on adult content site OnlyFans.

“I think OnlyFans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVER join,” insisted Iggy. “I don’t want to make that type of content and it only f**ks up the bag for people on there who really about that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!”

Iggy Azalea revealed her stance on OnlyFans.

However, she isn’t totally opposed to the platform, and followed through with retweeting fans’ OnlyFans links to help promote their platforms.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website that has become popular for users’ adult content. Fellow rappers Tyga and Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) are among those boosting their earnings on the site.

OnlyFans aside, Iggy has debuted a new look. Shortly before releasing new music video for “Sip It”, the raptress put out an Instagram picture of herself flaunting bright green hair. In the post dated March 31, she donned a white tank top with nothing underneath, and a pair of gray bottoms.

As for the visual of Iggy’s new song featuring Tyga, it displayed her bragging about the boys in her life. “Rappers in my phone, in my DM, won’t leave me alone/ Boys on my d**k/ Sip this p***y like it’s Styrofoam,” she rapped. Joining her in the video, her “Kream” collaborator spit raunchy verses in a puffy orange jacket, funky print pants and a gigantic fur hat.