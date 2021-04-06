Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Takes Hilarious Jab at Actress’ Goop Morning Routine

Instagram

In a new TikTok video, Apple shares footage of her Oscar-winning mother chugging a health drink and applying face cream, and explains how she takes an hour to get all Goop-ed up every morning.

AceShowbiz –

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s daughter has poked fun at mum’s health and beauty routines in a hilarious new TikTok roast.

Teenager Apple posted video of the Oscar-winning Goop boss chugging a health drink and applying face cream on the app and talked over the footage, explaining her mum takes an hour to get all Goop-ed up every morning.

“So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing but dates and almond butter,” Apple explained. “I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently…”

Apple, who Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, then took aim at mum’s obsession with Goop products, especially those aimed at female empowerment and sexual satisfaction, adding, “She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin.”

“Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina,” the teenager continued. “And yeah, that’s my mom’s morning routine!” In the caption of the video, she simply wrote, “When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…”

Paltrow enjoyed huge success with her This Smells Like My Vagina Candle last year (2020) and she has started sending gift packages to famous friends like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato featuring a This Smells Like My Orgasm candle.

<br />

On a more serious note, Paltrow found herself under fire for delivering “very dangerous” and “harmful” message over how she applied sunscreen. After the actress revealed in a video for Vogue that she put some on her nose and the area where the sun really hits, Tone Dermatology founder Dr. Caroline Robinson chided, “The misconception that you only need to apply it to part of your exposed skin is harmful.”