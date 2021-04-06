Grace Elizabeth Announces Baby’s Birth in New Campaign for Victoria’s Secret

Instagram

The runway beauty officially adds mother to her resume as she announces in a Mother’s Day campaign for the lingerie brand that she has secretly given birth to her first child.

AceShowbiz –

Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth has secretly become a first-time mother.

The beauty revealed the news of both her pregnancy and her baby boy’s arrival on Instagram on Tuesday (06Apr21) as she shared a black-and-white photo from her new U.S. Mother’s Day campaign for the lingerie brand, which was shot the day before she gave birth.

Alongside a picture of the smiling model sporting a black bra and baggy jeans, she posted, “I write this teary eyed; with a smile from ear to ear.”

“Today we announce our little man to the world… world meet Noah.”

“I kept private about the pregnancy because I wasn’t ready to share him with the world just yet; my best kept secret,” Grace explained. “My husband and I really just wanted to live in those precious moments and give our unborn baby the love and attention he needed to grow without outside eyes or expectations.”

Grace went on to admit she was stunned when she was invited to take part in the special campaign at nine months pregnant, and “cried” during the interview portion of the shoot, as she realised just how close she was to finally holding her baby in her arms.

In fact, she was so heavily pregnant, she started experiencing the first signs of labour as she arrived at work.

“Sure enough as soon as I arrived on set I started having contractions, they were 10 minutes apart and by 5pm the next day (husband) Nico and I checked into the hospital where our beautiful boy was born 18 hours later…”

“We are so proud and so honored to be his parents.”

The happy news emerges just two weeks after Grace and her husband, Nicolas Krause, celebrated their first wedding anniversary.