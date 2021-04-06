Gonzaga opens as betting favorite to win 2022 NCAA title

The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to the Baylor Bears in Monday’s national title game and missed out on completing a perfect and unbeaten championship season. Despite that setback, BetOnline.ag has Gonzaga as the betting favorite at +900 to win the 2022 men’s title.

Baylor is level with the UCLA Bruins at +1200. The Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes, Villanova Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines were all +1400 as of Tuesday afternoon.

William Hill U.S. director of trading Nick Bogdanovich told ESPN’s Doug Kezirian that the rule allowing any player to transfer without sitting out an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic is adding a unique challenge to making such predictions.

“It’s a completely different animal,” Bogdanovich explained. “It’s going to be a difficult task, to say the least. It might be one of those where we tread a little cautiously with the really big numbers and some of the favorites will be fattened up.” Bogdanovich added: “We’ll look at end-of-year power ratings and then you’ll see what they’re going to lose as far as plain seniors. Then you just factor in any information you can find, whether they’ve had any early success already in the transfer portal. Programs don’t go down too far; they just reload. Then we’ll just take a shot at it. Follow information and gut.”

It’s hoped raucous student sections will be permitted to return to arenas by the time college basketball seasons open in the fall.