Gold hits over one-week high as dollar, yields slip

Gold prices rose on Tuesday to their

highest level in more than a week as a weaker dollar and

pullback in U.S. bond yields lifted demand for the safe-haven

metal.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,734.72 per ounce by 0434

GMT after hitting its highest since March 26 at $1,735.30.

U.S. gold futures were also up 0.4% at $1,734.80 per

ounce.

“After the strong economic data on Friday and yesterday

(Monday) from the U.S., the dollar took a hit on its safe-haven

appeal and investors rushed to park their money in riskier

assets with more returns,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

The dollar slumped to an almost two-week low versus a

basket of rival currencies, making gold cheaper for buyers

outside the United States.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped, moving further away

from a 14-month peak hit last week. Lower bond yields reduce the

opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Meanwhile, recent better-than-expected economic readings out

of the United States have lifted hopes around swift recovery and

drove investors towards riskier assets.

“Gold has formed a short-term double bottom but needs to

break above $1,750 before it can head higher,” Stephen Innes,

chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi

said in a note.

“The metal could struggle to extend last week’s recovery

with the positive U.S. non farm payroll data underpinning

risk-on sentiment.”

The U.S. economic outlook is brightening, Cleveland Federal

Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Monday, adding

that the Federal Reserve should stick to its easy monetary

policy to help support growth further.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from

central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against

inflation and currency debasement.

Elsewhere, silver was flat at $24.90 per ounce, while

palladium was down 0.4% at $2,654.33 per ounce. Platinum

inched down 0.1 %, to $1,207.50 per ounce.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

