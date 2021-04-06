Gold hits over one-week high as dollar, yields slip

Article content

Gold prices rose on Tuesday to their

highest level in more than a week as a weaker dollar and

pullback in U.S. bond yields lifted demand for the safe-haven

metal.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,734.72 per ounce by 0434

GMT after hitting its highest since March 26 at $1,735.30.

U.S. gold futures were also up 0.4% at $1,734.80 per

ounce.

“After the strong economic data on Friday and yesterday

(Monday) from the U.S., the dollar took a hit on its safe-haven

appeal and investors rushed to park their money in riskier

assets with more returns,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

The dollar slumped to an almost two-week low versus a

basket of rival currencies, making gold cheaper for buyers

outside the United States.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped, moving further away

from a 14-month peak hit last week. Lower bond yields reduce the

opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Meanwhile, recent better-than-expected economic readings out

of the United States have lifted hopes around swift recovery and

drove investors towards riskier assets.

“Gold has formed a short-term double bottom but needs to

break above $1,750 before it can head higher,” Stephen Innes,

chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi