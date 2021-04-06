Gold eases from 2-week high as economic recovery hopes grow

Article content
Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday,
retreating from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as
a raft of strong U.S. data boosted hopes of a quick economic
recovery.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,739.46 per ounce by
0127 GMT. Gold futures slipped 0.1% to $1,740.90 per
ounce.
* Bullion prices had jumped on Tuesday to their highest
since March 25 at $1,745.15, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and
the dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of
currencies.
* Asia equities were set for a sluggish open on Wednesday
after Wall Street pulled back from record highs reached in
previous sessions.
* In the latest string of robust economic data, U.S. job
openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked
up as strengthening domestic demand amid increased COVID-19
vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government
boost companies’ needs for more workers.
* The International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for
global economic growth, forecasting worldwide output would rise
6% this year.
* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,029.04
tonnes on Tuesday from 1,032.83 tonnes on Monday.
* Perth Mint’s gold sales climbed to their highest since at
least 2012 in March, the refiner said in a blog post.
* Silver fell 0.3% to $25.10 and palladium was
down 0.4% to $2,674.91. Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,240.40.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK Reserve Assets Total March
0750 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs March
0755 Germany Markit Services PMI March
0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI March
0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs March
1430 US International Trade Feb
1800 Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes
from its March 16 – 17 policy meeting
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)