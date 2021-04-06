Gold eases from 2-week high as economic recovery hopes grow

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday,

retreating from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as

a raft of strong U.S. data boosted hopes of a quick economic

recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,739.46 per ounce by

0127 GMT. Gold futures slipped 0.1% to $1,740.90 per

ounce.

* Bullion prices had jumped on Tuesday to their highest

since March 25 at $1,745.15, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and

the dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of

currencies.

* Asia equities were set for a sluggish open on Wednesday

after Wall Street pulled back from record highs reached in

previous sessions.

* In the latest string of robust economic data, U.S. job

openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked

up as strengthening domestic demand amid increased COVID-19

vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government

boost companies’ needs for more workers.

* The International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for

global economic growth, forecasting worldwide output would rise

6% this year.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,029.04

tonnes on Tuesday from 1,032.83 tonnes on Monday.

* Perth Mint’s gold sales climbed to their highest since at

least 2012 in March, the refiner said in a blog post.

* Silver fell 0.3% to $25.10 and palladium was

down 0.4% to $2,674.91. Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,240.40.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Reserve Assets Total March

0750 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs March

0755 Germany Markit Services PMI March

0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI March

0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs March

1430 US International Trade Feb

1800 Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes

from its March 16 – 17 policy meeting

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR