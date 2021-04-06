Gold eases from 2-week high as economic recovery hopes grow

Article content

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday,

retreating from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as

a raft of strong U.S. data boosted hopes of a quick economic

recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,739.46 per ounce by

0127 GMT. Gold futures slipped 0.1% to $1,740.90 per

ounce.

* Bullion prices had jumped on Tuesday to their highest

since March 25 at $1,745.15, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and

the dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of

currencies.

* Asia equities were set for a sluggish open on Wednesday

after Wall Street pulled back from record highs reached in

previous sessions.

* In the latest string of robust economic data, U.S. job

openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked

up as strengthening domestic demand amid increased COVID-19

vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government

boost companies’ needs for more workers.

* The International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for

global economic growth, forecasting worldwide output would rise

6% this year.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,029.04

tonnes on Tuesday from 1,032.83 tonnes on Monday.