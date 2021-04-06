Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.70% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.70%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.70% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.54%, and the index climbed 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adidas AG (DE:), which rose 2.32% or 6.27 points to trade at 276.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) added 2.26% or 5.45 points to end at 246.70 and SAP SE (DE:) was up 2.18% or 2.320 points to 108.880 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:), which fell 3.67% or 0.632 points to trade at 16.605 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.45% or 3.00 points to end at 204.30 and Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) was down 1.40% or 1.270 points to 89.230.

The top performers on the MDAX were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.24% to 11.790, Duerr AG (DE:) which was up 3.12% to settle at 37.020 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.04% to close at 50.100.

The worst performers were Siemens Energy AG (DE:) which was down 3.41% to 30.04 in late trade, Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which lost 2.19% to settle at 107.30 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 1.57% to 63.84 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.68% to 70.450, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.04% to settle at 50.100 and SAP SE (DE:) which gained 2.18% to close at 108.880.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.53% to 26.340 in late trade, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which lost 3.67% to settle at 16.605 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 1.15% to 124.750 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 449 to 246 and 57 ended unchanged.

Shares in Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.26% or 5.45 to 246.70. Shares in Duerr AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.12% or 1.120 to 37.020.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.24% to 18.28.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.97% or 16.85 to $1745.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.82% or 1.07 to hit $59.72 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.63% or 1.01 to trade at $63.16 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.34% to 1.1851, while EUR/GBP rose 0.78% to 0.8563.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 92.403.