Gal Gadot Confirms ‘Issues’ With Joss Whedon Amid Feud Rumors on ‘Justice League’ Set

WENN

The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress confirms she had her differences with the former Marvel filmmaker as she’s rumored to clash with him over plans to make her character more aggressive.

AceShowbiz –

Gal Gadot has confirmed reports she clashed with Joss Whedon on the “Justice League” set over the director’s plans to toughen up her “Wonder Woman” character.

A new expose in The Hollywood Reporter suggests the filmmaker and the actress fell out after he stepped in to complete the Warner Bros. blockbuster following Zack Snyder‘s exit, and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins had to intervene and talk to movie studio bosses.

The piece, centred on a new interview with Ray Fisher who has previously made it clear he and Whedon clashed over the director’s “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour on the “Justice League” set, suggests Gadot had several issues with the moviemaker as he allegedly tried to make her character more aggressive.

“She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next,” a source tells the publication, while another insider tells The Hollywood Reporter that Whedon allegedly threatened to harm the Israeli actress’ career if she didn’t follow his lead and read lines she didn’t want to.

“He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie,” the witness said.

In a statement, Gadot states, “I had my issues with him (Whedon) and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”

The director, who has been hit with several allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour from the stars of his films and TV shows in the past year, has yet to comment.

Gadot previously told the Los Angeles Times her experience with Whedon “wasn’t the best one” but added, “I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it.”

She also supported co-star Fisher, adding, “I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

Fisher’s initial complaint sparked an official investigation by WarnerMedia, led by former federal judge Katherine Forrest, who told The Hollywood Reporter she found “no credible support for claims of racial animus” or racial “insensitivity.”

Fisher has slammed the investigation several times.