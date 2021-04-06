Former PM claims climate change deniers conspired to take him out

Speaking on Today, Mr Turnbull claimed the Berejiklian government “couldn’t take the heat” from “thugs and bullies” and cut him loose.
“They don’t believe in net zero emissions.
“They don’t believe in global warming or doing anything about it.
“So someone like me who takes those issues seriously is someone to be opposed.”
Mr Turnbull was yesterday removed from the new Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy board, just one week after being given the job.
“They want to keep ripping up that valley for open cut coal mines even though export demand for coal is declining, even though existing mines are operating below capacity.”
Mr Turnbull said his plan was not to close mines but to carefully transition to clean renewables.
Mining in the Upper Hunter, a huge provider of jobs in the area, was damaging the landscape and a major health risk, he said.
“Muswellbrook has the worst air quality in NSW,” Mr Turnbull said.
He accused NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham of “gaslighting” the people of Muswellbrook over air safety concerns.
Mr Latham has previously labelled the former PM an “anti-coal activist” who wants to destroy coal mining in the region.
