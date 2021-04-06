Europe’s STOXX 600 hits record high on global recovery optimism By Reuters

Matilda Colman
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – Europe’s benchmark equity index hit a record high on Tuesday, recovering all of its pandemic-driven losses as investors bet on a speedy global economic recovery, spurred by bumper stimulus spending and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

European traders returned from a long weekend to push the continent-wide index 0.9% higher at 436.16 points, surpassing its previous life-high of 433.90 points set in February 2020. It has climbed more than 60% from virus-induced lows hit last year.

The German rose 1.0% to add to its recent record-setting rally, 40 was up 0.8% and UK’s jumped 1.3%.

Wall Street’s main indexes also notched all-time highs on Monday after data pointed to a strong U.S. labour market recovery and services sector activity, helping lift investors’ mood even as coronavirus cases spike globally. ()

Swiss bank Credit Suisse (SIX:) inched up 0.4% after sharp losses last week as it announced an estimated loss of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management.

