EU denies responsibility for Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine shortfall

However the EU has since denied responsibility, with the chief spokesman for the European Commission telling a press conference there had been no “new decision to block vaccine exports to Australia”.
So far 840,000 doses have been administered so far, with Mr Morrison blaming “a supply problem” for Australia’s inability to hit its vaccine targets set earlier this year.
The Federal Government forecast four million doses would be administered by the end of March when it first announced the program at the beginning of the year.
“There were over three million doses from overseas that never came,” Mr Morrison said.
Earlier this month, Italy and the European Union blocked a shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine containing 250,000 doses, destined for Australia.
The block followed the EU tightening its rules on vaccine exports in an effort to secure its own supply.
Manufacturing of the vaccine at Melbourne-based CSL is also now ramping up in an effort to help guarantee the supply of the vaccine to deal with delays in the rollout plan.