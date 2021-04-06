EU denies responsibility for Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine shortfall

The European Union has denied claims it stopped a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines after Prime Minister Scott Morrison blamed the EU for a shortage.

Mr Morrison yesterday said 3.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been blocked from importation amid criticism over the government rollout plan.

However the EU has since denied responsibility, with the chief spokesman for the European Commission telling a press conference there had been no “new decision to block vaccine exports to Australia”.

The EU has denied responsibility for a shortfall in Australia’s Astrazeneca doses. (Getty)

So far 840,000 doses have been administered so far, with Mr Morrison blaming “a supply problem” for Australia’s inability to hit its vaccine targets set earlier this year.

The Federal Government forecast four million doses would be administered by the end of March when it first announced the program at the beginning of the year.

“There were over three million doses from overseas that never came,” Mr Morrison said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison blamed “a supply issue” for delays in Australia’s vaccine rollout. (Kate Geraghty)

Earlier this month, Italy and the European Union blocked a shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine containing 250,000 doses, destined for Australia.

The block followed the EU tightening its rules on vaccine exports in an effort to secure its own supply.