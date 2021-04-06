Embarrassed Lily Allen Lied to Lover About Her Liposuction Scars

Instagram

The ‘Smile’ hitmaker reveals she was so embarrassed by her liposuction scars that she told her then-lover it were scars from her hip replacement operation.

AceShowbiz –

Lily Allen told a former lover she’d had a hip replacement operation when he questioned her about her liposuction scars.

The “Smile” singer took to Instagram on Monday night (05Apr21) to take part in an impromptu Q&A session with fans, after complaining she had “lost the ability to concentrate on television.”

And when one fan asked if she’s ever been under the knife, she replied, “I had lipo once, on my bum, many years ago. I was with this guy and he was like, ‘What are these scars?’ and I was so embarrassed I said, ‘It’s from my hip replacement.’ ”

Elsewhere in the question session, Lily revealed she hasn’t smoked for “four and a half months” and is almost finished with her new album.

As for how married life is going with husband David Harbour, she replied, “You know, it’s kind of fab. I can’t complain. My husband is a delight and I’m feeling pretty good these days.”

Early this year, Lily Allen talked about her battle with drinking addiction. Her life spiraled out of control as she turned to drink, drugs, and prostitutes during a “highly sexualized” tour with Miley Cyrus in 2014. She put huge pressure on herself to shed the pounds because she was sharing the stage with “this girl who was younger and more attractive than me.”

“I lost my marriage, I lost my house that I had worked 10 years to buy. My career started sinking. And I lost all my friends… I didn’t have any of my friendships any more. I was so resentful and so angry all the time, I really felt that the world owed me stuff and I got the raw end of the deal. And that went on for another four years and then I ended up back in The Rooms (recovery centre) again.”