Each MLB team’s most likely award winner in 2021

In 2020, Soto became the youngest player to win an NL batting title, building on a prodigious start to his career that has made associating his name with those of Ted Williams and Barry Bonds not seem more like fact than hyperbole. If the next step forward looks anything close to in tune with the strides he’s already taken, how about joining Mel Ott back in 1929 as the only player 22 or younger to hit .300 with 40 home runs, while driving in 100 runs and walking 100 times in a season? That’s certainly MVP quality work and easily within reach for Soto.