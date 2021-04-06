Dr. Drew Pinsky Remains Defiant Amid Backlash Over His ‘Vaccination Passports’ Remark

Instagram

The former host of ‘Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew’ previously claimed that the passports ‘segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally.’

Dr. Drew Pinsky is not here for critics’ unnecessary comments. Having found himself landing in hot water for his remarks about “vaccination passports,” the former host of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” took to social media to show his defiance.

The 62-year-old offered his two cents via Twitter on Monday, April 5. ” ‘It’s not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done then better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.’ -Teddy Roosevelt #DareGreatly,” he quoted the former president’s statement.

Hours prior, Dr. Drew shared a tweet that read, “These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally.” He added, “Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?”

The celebrity doctor has since been slammed by many for being clueless about the fact that vaccines have been required for some international travel since the 1940s. One user in particular argued, “Many countries already require proof of other vaccinations and it’s embarrassing that you don’t know that but would choose to speak on this topic.”

The criticism continued with another individual stating, “Um, there’s a lot of international travel that requires vaccinations. You’d think a doctor would know that.” A third sarcastically asked, “Um … Dr. Drew…? How often do you travel abroad?”

This was not the first time Dr. Drew came under fire for his statements regarding COVID-19. In March 2020, he was dragged by many on social media after making light of the virus by repeatedly suggesting that it would be not as bad as the flu and described the pandemic as “a press-induced panic.”

Dr. Drew, however, has acknowledged that his statements were wrong. “My early comments about equating coronavirus and influenza were wrong,” he admitted in a YouTube Video posted in April. “They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that, and we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that. I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong.”