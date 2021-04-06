DMX Reportedly Suffering From COVID-19 Before Heart Attack

Instagram

A source also reveals that the ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ hitmaker had recently relapsed with his drug addiction and had to be revived thrice after suffering a heart attack.

More details of DMX‘s health issue have been uncovered amid his hospitalization. While the rapper is still vegetative state following a heart attack on Friday, April 2, a source close to the star revealed that he suffered from COVID-19 prior to his latest medical condition.

“This is a very difficult time for the family,” the source told ET, revealing that DMX had recently relapsed with his drug addiction in addition to contracting the novel virus. It’s unknown when exactly DMX had the virus and if he had completely recovered from it prior to the heart attack. “They are standing by his bedside, holding his hand and praying. They are really in prayer mode,” the source added.

While DMX’s family, friends and fans are still holding out hope for his recovery, one cannot deny his dire prognosis. Angelo Ellerbee, a representative for the family, has acknowledged this as he said on Sunday, “He is in a medical state from which I don’t think he will recover.”

DMX shows little brain activity as he’s still on life support. According to TMZ, he was left without needed oxygen to his brain for nearly 30 minutes despite resuscitation efforts.

On Monday, family, friends and fans of the Baltimore-born artist gathered outside White Plains Hospital for a prayer vigil. During one of poignant moments at the event, his fiancee Desiree Lindstorm and ex-wife Tashera Simmons were seen sharing an embrace. Desiree was also seen carrying her 4-year-old son with the emcee, Exodus.

Meanwhile, some DMX’s 15 children have reportedly visited him in the hospital. It’s unclear how many and which ones have arrived, but they’re reportedly only allowed to see him one at a time.

DMX’s manager Nakia Walker previously told the New York Times the rap star is in a “vegetative state with lung and brain failure and no brain activity.” She added, “We’re just praying.” Prior to the vigil, DMX’s family also issued a statement that read, “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”