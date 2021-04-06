DJ Funkmaster Flex Slams DMX’s Music Industry Friends Amid His Hospitalization

Instagram

The rapper/disc jockey calls out DMX’s ‘pals’ in the music industry as the ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ hitmaker is fighting for his life in hospital following a reported drug overdose.

AceShowbiz –

DJ Funkmaster Flex has taken aim at DMX‘s music industry “friends,” who he claims could have helped the troubled rapper beat his drug addiction.

The 50-year-old musician is currently in hospital in a vegetative state after suffering a heart attack following a reported drug overdose on Friday (02Apr21). And speaking to Page Six about DMX, DJ and producer Flex bemoaned the current state of the music business.

“(The music business) is a gorilla. It’s a bottomless pit of happiness or depression,” he said. “I don’t wanna say people don’t help you but I do want to say there are people who actually know (when a star is struggling, but don’t help) sometimes.”

“You don’t always get the best help when money is being made. It’s rough for someone like a DMX who may be in a mental and emotional state of childhood trauma that has happened to him and then being thrown into the money and fame.”

Flex is now hoping that DMX’s story will serve as a cautionary tale for young and aspiring rappers as he added, “I know he shares his demons and we may have to amplify that demon and amplify his story and his feelings so that the next generation can kind of see a little better, a little clearer.”

DMX has been open about his issues with drugs, which he claims began after his former mentor tricked him into smoking crack aged 14. He also narrowly avoided death in 2016 when he overdosed.

A vigil was held for the “Slipping” rapper outside White Plains Hospital in New York on Monday (05Apr21), with DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom among those in attendance.

As well as praying for the ailing rapper, who remains on life support, DMX’s supporters, friends and relatives played his music and recalled their favourite memories of the star, born Earl Simmons.