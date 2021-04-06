CryptoPunks are taking over Miami By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Nearly 100 characters from the popular crypto-collectibles project CryptoPunks will be displayed across bus shelters and billboards in Miami for one month from April 12.

The showcase will be hosted by non-profit art organization SaveArtSpace as part of its exhibition “Pixelated” — a month-long city-wide public art exhibition that will take over the streets of Miami for the first time this year.

Punk 6965: cryptoslam.io