‘Counting On’ Star Jedidiah Duggar Calls Himself ‘Happiest Man’ After Marrying Katey Nakatsu

After only one year of courtship, the tenth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar ties the knot with his fiancee in a surprise outdoor wedding ceremony in Arkansas.

Jedidiah Duggar has showered his wife Katey Nakatsu with praises after their surprise wedding. On Easter weekend, the “Counting On” star broke the happy news about their nuptials, calling himself “the happiest man” for finally marrying his fiancee after one year of courtship.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, April 4, the 22-year-old posted a photo of himself and his bride posing nose-to-nose. Along with it, he added a sweet caption that read, “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!”

Jed continued dishing on his relationship with Katey. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!” the TV personality wrote before praising his wife. “I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!”

The tenth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar closed his sweet note by writing, “Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!! [love] #happilyeverafter.”

Jed’s parents, 55-year-old Jim and 54-year-old Michelle, also shared the photo on their family’s Instagram page. It came out with a caption that read, “We are overjoyed about having another daughter-in-love to our family!! Jed and Katey have had a quiet, low-key relationship that has helped them to plan for a lovely future together.”

Congratulating the newlyweds, the pair added, “Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future.” Showering the bride and the groom with love, they further noted, “Jed, we are so pleased with the man you’ve become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!”

Jed and Katey’s wedding took place in Arkansas on Saturday, April 3. A family spokesperson told the PEOPLE, “With family and close friends in attendance, the couple married in a private ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was lovely, and the whole family is overjoyed for them.” Hello additionally noted that Jed’s twin brother Jeremiah Duggar served as the best man.