Could Rodgers be ‘Jeopardy!’ host and Packers QB at same time?

Aaron Rodgers’ first episode as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” debuted Monday night, and the veteran quarterback held his own, leading some to wonder if he could take on the role in a permanent manner. In an interview, Rodgers said that felt like he could be the “Jeopardy!” host and Packers’ quarterback at the same time.

“I feel like I could do both, which would be a lot of fun and a great challenge,” Rodgers told Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

It’s an interesting thought, but it’s unlikely that the Packers would share Rodgers’ enthusiasm for their quarterback taking on a second full-time job. It’s also not clear how the scheduling would realistically work unless Rodgers was filming an entire year’s worth of episodes during the offseason.

Rodgers is clearly enjoying his time on “Jeopardy!” but he also made it very clear that does not mean that he is planning to retire from the NFL anytime soon.

“That’s not what I want [to] do,” Rodgers said of the possibility of retiring. “I want to keep playing.”

This is hardly surprising, as Rodgers is coming off one of his best seasons in the league, as he won his third MVP and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game.