Copper prices dip as premiums fall, inventories rise

HANOI — Copper prices declined on Wednesday as lower premiums and rising inventories underscored weaker-than-expected demand pick-up in China during one of its traditionally strong consumption season.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $9,026 a tonne by 0128 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.1% to 67,150 yuan ($10,272.30) a tonne.

Yangshan copper premium was last at $57 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since Nov. 30, 2020, indicating subdued demand for imported copper into China where consumption is expected to be strong in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, inventories have been rising in LME and ShFE warehouses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum fell 0.8% to $2,250.50 a tonne, nickel declined 0.7% to $16,625 a tonne, while tin rose 0.5% to 25,940 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum declined 0.8% to 17,395 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 0.5% to 184,930 yuan a tonne, while zinc rose 0.3% to 21,845 yuan a tonne.

* Major tin producer Indonesia’s PT Timah’s 2021 refined tin output is seen falling 25.6% year-on-year to 34,000 tonnes, while sales of the product is set to fall 44.4% annually to 31,000 tonnes this year, a company official said.