Coinbase and Square lead new crypto lobbying effort By Cointelegraph

Coinbase and Square lead new crypto lobbying effort
Major stakeholders in the cryptocurrency scene, like Coinbase and Square, have formed an alliance to better relate with policymakers and regulators on the subject of crypto regulations. They are joined by other major players in the cryptocurrency scene, such as Fidelity Digital Assets and crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm.
Dubbed the Crypto Council for Innovation, the CCI aims to facilitate constructive dialogue with governments and regulatory agencies about the benefits of cryptocurrencies, according to the details published on the group’s website.
