Chrissy Teigen Teaches Son To Embrace Emotions And Cry

Well, in a recent interview for her cover story with People, the 35-year-old shared that she’s raising her son without reinforcing traditional gender norms!
The model revealed that Miles is a very emotional two-year-old, and she teaches him not to shy away from that.
“He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions,” she said.
“I think that’s really important in this world,” she continued. “That it’s okay to cry, and it’s okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We’re going to talk it through and it’s okay.”
The TV personality also shared that there’s no “be a man” attitude in her home.
“There’s no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It’s wonderful to see,” she concluded.
Yes to all of this! Thank you, Chrissy, for reminding us that boys are allowed to cry, too!
