Channing Tatum Spoke About The “Fear” Of Being A Single Dad

In August, Channing revealed on Instagram that he had written a picture book, Sparkella, inspired by and dedicated to his daughter.

“To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known,” he writes in the book’s dedication, according to People. “You are my greatest teacher.”

“My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created,” Channing continues. “This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl … Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”