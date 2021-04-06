Channing Tatum Advises Fellow Fathers to Take a Leap of Faith into Daughter’s ‘Magical World’

WENN

When talking about his experience being a single dad, the ‘Magic Mike’ star admits to have learned about polishing nails and braiding hair, and to have been found around the house with costume on.

AceShowbiz –

Channing Tatum wants fellow fathers to be unafraid of going into their daughter’s “magical world.” Having been a single father since his divorce from Jenna Dewan was finalized in November 2019, the “Magic Mike” actor/producer has some advice to share with other men raising young girls.

Talking about fatherhood in a new interview with Parents, the 40-year-old stated, “I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are.” He then looked back at his own experience with his 7-year-old daughter, Everly. “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” he recalled.

“I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair,” the actor who made his breakthrough with dance film “Step Up” continued. He added, “But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

During the chat, the author of children’s picture book “The One and Only Sparkella” proudly stated that these days, he paints his face and wears Tutus. “Rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on,” he claimed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Channing has nothing but praises for his daughter. “Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone,” he boasted. “She’s bold, beautiful, and magical in every way. We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story.”

Channing and Jenna were married for nearly nine years before announcing their separation in 2018. Since their split, the former couple has agreed to share 50/50 custody of Everly. They also settled on working with a counselor to arrange in a fair way a specific schedule to split the holidays and custody time.

<br />

“The One and Only Sparkella” will be released on May 4. In August 2020, Channing revealed that he had been working on the book during COVID-19 quarantine. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me,” he announced in an Instagram post.