Celer (CELR), Cartesi (CTSI) and Compound (COMP) rally as DeFi heats up By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Celer (CELR), Cartesi (CTSI) and Compound (COMP) rally as DeFi heats up

bulls are still struggling to push the price to a new high but the positive sign is that BTC has not corrected sharply in the past few days and the top-ranked cryptocurrency has held a market capitalization above $1 trillion since March 26.

While many are wondering what Bitcoin’s next move will be, a Bloomberg Intelligence report by senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone projects that BTC will rally to $80,000 in the second quarter rather than slump to the $40,000 level.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360