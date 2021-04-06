Celebrity VC fund unveils $1m NFT contest judged by Snoop Dogg and Mark Cuban By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Sound Ventures, a venture capital fund comprising celebrities, musicians, and a billionaire, are offering at least $1 million for the “most innovative” idea for a nonfungible token, or NFT over the next week.

Announced on April 5, the event invites anyone from around the world to pitch their NFT project to a team of eight judges before April 12. According to the competition page, it doesn’t matter if the pitches are little more than an idea or a fully-fledged product already on the market. The wording also suggests the contest’s winners will have the opportunity to work alongside Sound Ventures long-term.

$1 million Sound Ventures Competition Judges: Sound Ventures
Ashton Kutcher showcases his now-incinerated artwork