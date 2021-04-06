Carlos Dunlap: Russell Wilson said he’s ‘here to stay’

On Tuesday, an NFL.com story noted that Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon believes starting signal-caller Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are heading toward an inevitable messy divorce. Don’t tell that to defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who re-signed with the Seahawks last month and delivered an update that will reassure nervous Seattle fans.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Dunlap told reporters on Tuesday that he considered Wilson’s future before committing his own to the Seahawks.

“He told me he’s with us, and he’s here to stay and he said, ‘Let’s go Hawks,'” Dunlap said of a conversation he had with the unsettled one-time Super Bowl champion.

The Chicago Bears reportedly made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Wilson before settling on former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton after they were turned down by the Seahawks. As NFL insider John Clayton wrote for 710 ESPN Seattle in February, the Seahawks would have to accept a $39 million salary-cap hit in trading Wilson this offseason, and many believe that reality is preventing the club from shopping the 32-year-old.

Despite previous reports and rumors, it appears Wilson will remain Seattle’s QB1 through at least the 2021 season.