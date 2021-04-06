Carlisle: Mavs ‘don’t have a timetable’ for Porzingis’ return

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Kristaps Porzingis missed Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to a sprained wrist and said that there was currently no set timetable for when he would be back on the court.

“We don’t have a timetable,” Carlisle said. “We hope it’s not serious. It’s something that he’s been dealing with for a number of weeks, so we’re going to hope for the best on that. … He wants to play all the time, but this is one that he’s sitting out tonight. Maybe we’ll know more later tonight or tomorrow.”

Losing Porzingis is a tough blow for the Mavericks, as his absence could halt their current momentum. They are currently riding a five-game winning streak that has firmly established them in the Western Conference playoff picture, placing them three games ahead of the Grizzlies, who hold the eighth seed.

This will be the third time this season that Porzingis has been forced to miss time, as he has only played in 31 of 49 games so far. When he has been on the court, Porzingis has been having perhaps the best season of his career, as he is averaging over 20 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field.