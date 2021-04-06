Cardi B Has Been Researching How Much Pay She Deserves

“I’ve been doing my research.”
Cardi B has had to fight her way to get paid what she deserves.
The “Up” rapper said that she’s been researching how much money artists should be paid in business deals so that she can get “everything” that she deserves.
“I’ve been doing my research now, heavy,” she told XXL magazine. “And it’s like, ‘Damn, motherfuckers [are] getting ripped the fuck off.’ And that’s why I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna get everything that I deserve.’”
Cardi explained that she could be offered a $2 million advance from a company that would make anywhere between $50 million to $100 million on a deal with her.
“You settle for $2 million because they think that you’re so thirsty for that money that they’re just gonna give you the $2 million,” she explained.
“It’s just like, sometimes you do see that race really matters and shit because I’ve been seeing some influencers, that are not, you know, like me. Caucasian influencers,” she said. “And they’re getting paid big money. I’m a whole artist.”
The rapper says she can always rely on her husband, Offset, for business advice.
“My husband, he’s really fucking smart with numbers,” Cardi said. “He just wants to see me win.”
Thanks to her transparency about constantly advocating for herself, Cardi is helping everyone else learn to win, too.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!