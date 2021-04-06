Cardano’s cFund, Picks COTI for Its First VC Investment By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • cFund announces its first VC investment in COTI.
  • COTI is honored to be cFund’s first VC investment and is excited to work with team .
  • The teams have worked together before and are set to further boost ADA applications as well.

The Cardano ecosystem venture fund — cFund announced its first venture capital (VC) investment in COTI. Both parties are eager to explore new opportunities by collaboration and cooperation with this investment.

The powerhouse of payments, COTI offers priority provision of enterprise-grade fintech solutions. Their solutions aim to empower companies by giving them the option to build their own payment solution. Thus, by digitizing any currency they choose, they create a more versatile and transparent payments ecosystem.

cFund is managed by Wave Financial and anchored by IOHK. It aims to support projects synergistic with Cardano. After much discussion and a comprehensive due diligence process, the …

