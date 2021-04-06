Cardano Beats ETH, DOT in Github Highest Development Activity By CoinQuora

Cardano Beats ETH, DOT in Github Highest Development Activity
- has the highest number of average daily development activity
- It has left behind popular alternatives such as Polkadot and
- This news comes at a time of growing interest in the blockchain’s developments
Third Generation blockchain platform Cardano is beating other popular blockchains in terms of the highest development activity on Github.
TOP Blockchains by average daily development activity on Github in the last 30 days$ADA $KSM $DOT $ETH $GNO
