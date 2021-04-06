Buy more Bitcoin, analyst tells institutions as $257M in BTC leaves Gemini By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Buy more Bitcoin, analyst tells institutions as $257M in BTC leaves Gemini

Institutions should start buying (BTC) again, leading analyst PlanB has said as one exchange sees a fresh $250-million withdrawal.

In a tweet on Tuesday, PlanB argued that conditions were now right for buyers to continue accumulating BTC with confidence.

Rainbow price chart. Source: Blockchain Center
Gemini exchange outflows annotated chart. Source: Lex Moskovski/ Twitter
Bitcoin exchange reserves vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: CryptoQuant