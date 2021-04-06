British Airways CEO optimistic travel can resume on May 17 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London
LONDON (Reuters) – The chief executive of British Airways said he is optimistic that international travel can resume from May 17 despite Britain warning on Monday that it was too soon to say whether holidays could restart.
“We are optimistic that travel can resume on the 17th of May, and the British public should not lose hope, and we remain optimistic that this will happen,” BA CEO Sean Doyle told an online briefing.
