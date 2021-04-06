‘Bridgerton’ Casts New Stars for Season 2 Following Rege-Jean Page Exit

WENN/Instagram/Nikki Nelson

Shelley Conn and Calam Lynch will join the ensemble for the sophomore season of the hit Netflix series with Conn playing Mary Sharma, the step-mother of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s new love interest Kate Sharma.

Conn is set to play Mary Sharma, an Earl’s daughter whose marriage once embroiled her family in scandal. She is described as someone who returns to London with her daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton. Mary is also the step-mother of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) new love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Meanwhile, Lynch is cast as Theo Sharpe. He is a hardworking printer’s assistant who fights for the rights for all.

Conn and Lynch will also join Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young. Chandran was tapped to play Kate’s sister Edwina, while Young will portray a brand new character which isn’t featured in Julia Quinn’s books.

The casting news arrives just days after “Bridgerton” confirmed that Rege-Jean Page would not return for season 2 of the series. “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” Lady Whistledown wrote on Friday, April 2.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. (Phoebe Dyvenor‘s character) Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” the statement continued.

In response to his departure, Page said, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year.” He went on explaining, “I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on. The audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Season 2 of “Bridgerton” will focus on Anthony’s love life.