Brazil ‘back to business’ in 2-3 months as vaccinations accelerate, economy minister says

BRASILIA — Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday he expects the economy will be back on track in two to three months, as an accelerating nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program gets people back to work and revives activity.

Speaking in an online event hosted by Banco Itau, Guedes also said he expects a “decisive move” soon on the implementation of the stalled trade pact between the European Union and Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

“We think that probably two, three months from now Brazil could be back to business. Of course, probably economic activity will take a drop but it will be much, much less than the drop we suffered last year … and much, much shorter,” Guedes said.

To achieve that, Brazil must speed up mass vaccination, which Guedes hailed as the country’s most important fiscal policy right now.

“It is the one that has most return in terms of economic results – to preserve people’s health and guarantee a safe return to the workforce,” he said.

Brazil on Tuesday reported a record 4,195 deaths in one day, bringing total fatalities to 336,947 and cementing its place as the current global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

