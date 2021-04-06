Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Hopes to Return Home Soon Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

Instagram

Production on Kumar’s new Hindi movie ‘Ram Setu’ has been put on hold after it was reported that 45 people also tested positive during routine health and safety checks at a separate off-set location.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has assured fans he is “doing fine” after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Production on his new Hindi movie “Ram Setu” has since been halted amid reports suggesting 45 people, set to be involved in the film, along with members of Kumar’s team of staff, also tested positive during routine health and safety checks at a separate off-set location.

They are now quarantining, but Kumar, who first revealed his diagnosis on Saturday, April 3, was subsequently taken to a local hospital as a precaution, reports Deadline. On Monday, April 5, he took to Twitter to address his health emergency, insisting he is on the mend.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working,” Kumar tweeted. “I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Filming on director Abhishek Sharma’s “Ram Setu”, the first production in India for streaming service bosses at Amazon, had recently moved to Mumbai, where theaters, malls and restaurants were all shut down on Monday due to a nationwide rise in positive COVID cases.

The news of Kumar’s COVID diagnosis emerges as film officials behind his upcoming blockbuster, “Sooryavanshi“, have announced the movie’s planned April 30 release has been delayed until further notice as a result of new restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The positive diagnosis put Kumar in a list of popular actors who have contracted the virus in recent days. Among them were Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan.