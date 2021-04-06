BitMEX’s Arthur Hayes surrenders in Hawaii, released on $10M bond By Cointelegraph

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes surrendered to U.S. authorities in Hawaii on Tuesday, six months after federal prosecutors first levied charges against him and three fellow BitMEX executives.

In a statement, Hayes’ lawyers described the Singapore resident as “a self-made entrepreneur who has been wrongly accused of crimes that he did not commit,” adding: