Bitcoin Reaches 6% of the US Dollar Size By CoinQuora

Bitcoin Reaches 6% of the US Dollar Size
- has reached 6% of the US dollar size.
- Moreover, this has increased BTC market value to over $1 trillion.
The value of Bitcoin has now reached 6% of the US dollar size.
Of note, this has drastically increased Bitcoin’s market value to over $1 trillion in the crypto space. However, Bitcoin’s $1 trillion achievements came when BTC was trading at $54.000 per crypto.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
