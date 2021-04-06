Bitcoin and Crypto Market Smashes Through $2 Trillion By CoinQuora

  • Cryptocurrency prices soaring, the entire market’s value over $2 trillion for the first time.
  • The price is hovering around $60,000 per Bitcoin.
  • The rally is driven by and Binance coin has surged over the last year.
  • This happens due to a burst of interest in so-called decentralized finance (DeFi).

Cryptocurrency prices are soaring, this has pushed the entire market’s value to over $2 trillion for the first time.

With the bitcoin price hovering around $60,000 per bitcoin, the $2 trillion metaphorical barriers broke by sharp increases in the price of smaller cryptocurrencies. According to data from the crypto price website CoinGecko, these include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Ripple’s , and .

Moreover, the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market more than doubled in value this year, raising around $750 billion at the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin makes up more than half of the cryptocurrenc…

